Reliance Global Group Aktie

Reliance Global Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40GH4 / ISIN: US75946W4050

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01.10.2026 21:13:23

Reliance Global Group Completes Sale Of Altruis Benefit Consulting Assets

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Reliance Global Group (EZRA), announced that it completed the sale of substantially all assets of its Michigan-based Altruis Benefit Consulting subsidiary for $8 million in cash, plus an earnout of upto $1 million over the next three years.

The buyer's $3.1 million secured promissory note, issued as part of the purchase price, was fully paid on September 30, 2026.

Reliance Global Group received about $7.5 million of the $8 million cash purchase price, including full payment of the buyer's $3.1 million seller note.

The remaining $461,729 is being held as customary indemnity and working capital holdbacks. The company may also receive up to $1 million in earnout payments over three years based on the acquired business's annual revenue growth. The sale closed on September 23, 2026, and continues the company's strategy of selling non-core agencies.

On the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 0.88 percent up at $2.3000.

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