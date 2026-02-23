Reliance Global Group Aktie

Reliance Global Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US75946W1080

23.02.2026 18:10:53

Reliance Global Group Shares Surge 25% After Enquantum Acquisition

(RTTNews) - Reliance Global Group, Inc. (EZRA) shares jumped 24.55 percent to $0.2273, up $0.0448 on Monday, after the company announced the completion of its strategic acquisition of Enquantum Ltd., a post-quantum cryptography company developing quantum-resilient encryption technology.

The stock is currently trading at $0.2273, compared with a previous close of $0.1825. It opened at $0.2190 and has traded between $0.2008 and $0.2401 during the session on the Nasdaq. Trading volume has surged to 91.39 million shares, far exceeding its average volume of 8.74 million shares.

The acquisition marks the first active platform deal under the company's Scale51 operating model and establishes a pathway toward majority control of Enquantum.

The company said the move positions it to capitalize on the growing demand for post-quantum encryption solutions as global cybersecurity spending continues to rise.

The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $0.1500 to $3.5500.

