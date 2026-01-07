Reliance Global Group Aktie
ISIN: US75946W1080
|
07.01.2026 17:24:40
Reliance Global Plans Majority Stake In AI Breath Diagnostics Firm Scentech
(RTTNews) - Reliance Global Group (RELI) announced on Wednesday that it has signed a non-binding term sheet to buy a majority stake in Scent Medical Technologies Ltd., a company working on AI tools to spot disease-related molecular markers in human breath.
If this deal goes through, it would mark the first asset under Ezra International Group, which is Reliance's new tech-focused division.
Scent Medical's lineup includes VOX, a platform for non-invasive pancreatic cancer risk assessments, and VocTracer, designed for the early detection of healthcare-associated infections and antimicrobial resistance.
Just a heads up, all these products are still in development and need clinical validation plus regulatory approval before they can hit the market.
RELI is currently trading at $0.58, down $0.02 or 4.32 percent on the Nasdaq.
