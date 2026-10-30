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30.10.2026 17:06:46
Reliance Industries Q2 Profit Rises On Revenue Growth
(RTTNews) - Reliance Industries Limited (RELIANCE.NS) on Friday, reported higher net profit attributable to owners for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with the same period a year earlier.
Net profit attributable to owners of the company increased to INR 25,548 crore from INR 18,165 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations rose to INR 332,861 crore from INR 258,898 crore, while total income increased to INR 338,654 crore from INR 263,380 crore.
Profit before tax increased to INR 38,613 crore from INR 29,124 crore. Profit after tax and share of profit or loss of associates and joint ventures rose to INR 29,550 crore from INR 22,092 crore.
For the first half of 2026, net profit attributable to owners increased to INR 46,494 crore from INR 45,159 crore, while revenue from operations rose to INR 644,711 crore from INR 507,558 crore.
RELIANCE.NS closed Friday's trading at INR 1,164.90 down INR 2.50 or 0.21 percent on the National Stock Exchange.
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