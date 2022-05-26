Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Study results

Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner Announces Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) Update on the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) Study of aviptadil in Critical COVID-19



26-May-2022 / 13:00 CET/CEST

Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner Announces Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) Update on the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) Study of aviptadil in Critical COVID-19

Geneva, Switzerland, May 26, 2022 RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (Relief), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) (NRx), of its collaboration partner with respect to aviptadil, NeuroRx, Inc. ("NeuroRx"), announced results of a review conducted by the Data Safety and Monitoring Board (DSMB) on May 25, 2022. According to NRx, the DSMB reviewed data of approximately 460 patients with Critical COVID-19 Respiratory Failure who were enrolled in the ACTIV-3b (TESICO) trial, most of which had reached the 90-day endpoint. NRx reported that, based on a review of nearly 75% of the target enrollment of 640 patients, most of which have reached the 90-day endpoint, the Independent DSMB overseeing the ACTIV-3b (TESICO) study determined that evaluation of aviptadil should cease due to futility. The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link.



Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Reliefs drug candidate, RLF-100® (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19 through Reliefs collaboration partner in the U.S., NeuroRx, Inc. Relief also has a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001, a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. Acers new drug application for ACER-001 for use as a treatment of urea cycle disorders was recently accepted by the FDA for filing with a PDUFA decision date of June 5, 2022. Finally, Relief's 2021 acquisitions of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH brought to Relief a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs. Relief Therapeutics Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.



