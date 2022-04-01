|
01.04.2022 07:00:23
Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced that the I-SPY COVID Trial Suggests No Clinical Benefit with Addition of Nebulized Aviptadil in Critically Ill Patients with COVID-19
Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced that the I-SPY COVID Trial Sponsored by Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative Suggests No Clinical Benefit with Addition of Nebulized Aviptadil When Given by Mouth Inhalation in Critically Ill Patients with COVID-19
Geneva, Switzerland, April 1, 2022 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx"), of its collaboration partner with respect to aviptadil, NeuroRx, Inc. ("NeuroRx"), and Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative ("QLHC"), have announced that the nebulized form of aviptadil being used in the I-SPY COVID Trial of critical COVID-19 patients has been stopped. According to NRx and QLHC, the I-SPY COVID Trial (NCT04488081) is a phase 2, open label, adaptive platform trial designed to rapidly screen potential agents that could substantially improve treatment for severely and critically ill COVID-19 patients. QLHC is the sponsor of the I-SPY COVID Trial. NRx and QLHC reported that the trial is structured to identify those agents with a big impact, those that could have the potential to reduce the time to recovery (defined as reduction in oxygen demand) by approximately 50% or risk of mortality in critically ill COVID-19 patients. The related NRx and QLHC press release can be accessed through the following link.
Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's drug candidate, RLF-100(R) (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19 through Relief's collaboration partner in the U.S., NeuroRx, Inc. Relief also has a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001, a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. Acer's new drug application for ACER-001 for use as a treatment of urea cycle disorders was recently accepted by the FDA for filing with a PDUFA decision date of June 5, 2022. Finally, Relief's acquisitions last summer of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH brought to Relief a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.
