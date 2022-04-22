Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Regulatory Admission

Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Filed a New Breakthrough Therapy Designation Request for Aviptadil



22-Apr-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Filed a New Breakthrough Therapy Designation Request for Aviptadil in a Subgroup of Patients with Critical COVID-19 with Respiratory Failure that were also Treated with Remdesivir and Continued to Progress

Geneva, Switzerland, April 22, 2022 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx"), of its collaboration partner with respect to aviptadil, NeuroRx, Inc. ("NeuroRx"),

has announced that it has filed a new Breakthrough Therapy Designation request with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"). According to NRx, the request was based on a post-hoc analysis, focused on a subgroup of patients with Critical COVID-19 that, in addition to aviptadil or placebo, were also treated with remdesivir and whose respiratory failure due to Critical COVID-19 continued to progress. NRx also reported that the request includes cumulative safety data on approximately 750 patients treated with intravenous aviptadil for Critical COVID-19. The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link.

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's drug candidate, RLF-100(R) (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19 through Relief's collaboration partner in the U.S., NeuroRx, Inc. Relief also has a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001, a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. Acer's new drug application for ACER-001 for use as a treatment of urea cycle disorders was recently accepted by the FDA for filing with a PDUFA decision date of June 5, 2022. Finally, Relief's acquisitions last summer of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH brought to Relief a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.



