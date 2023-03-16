 Relief Therapeutics Announces Availability of New PKU GOLIKE BARs® in Europe

Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Market Launch

16.03.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST





The Company also discloses it has transferred most of the funds it held with Credit Suisse and has no funds with recently closed U.S. banks



GENEVA, MAR. 16, 2023 RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) ("Relief Therapeutics" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing treatment paradigms and delivering improvements in efficacy, safety and convenience to benefit the lives of patients living with rare diseases, is pleased to announce the availability of the newest PKU GOLIKE BARs® in Europe. Developed with the Companys proprietary Physiomimic Technology platform, the PKU GOLIKE family of products are next-generation, prolonged-release amino acid medical foods for the dietary management of phenylketonuria (PKU).

The new PKU GOLIKE BARs come in tropical and red fruit flavors and contain natural ingredients and real fruit. The new grab-and-go bars are ready to use and easy to carry. The 5 g protein equivalent have 20 bars in each box and the 10 g protein equivalent have 10 bars in each box. To learn more about the features of the new PKU GOLIKE BARs, watch the following video: https://youtu.be/tI_UxCRCedw

Our team has spent the past four years conducting focus groups and qualitative research, working directly with patients, caregivers and healthcare providers in the PKU community to develop the new PKU GOLIKE BARs, said Jack Weinstein, chief executive officer of Relief Therapeutics. The new PKU GOLIKE BARs were developed with patients and for patients to address the needs expressed by patients. We continue to receive positive feedback about our PKU GOLIKE products, and more flavors of the bars and other products are currently in development.

Living with PKU requires a limited diet and very careful management. If left unmanaged, PKU can lead to devastating consequences, such as brain damage. People living with PKU do not have the ability to metabolize the amino acid phenylalanine (Phe) found in many foods and they require supplementation of amino acid-based foods for special medical purposes (FSMPs) to prevent protein deficiency and optimize metabolic control. Currently available FSMPs lead to poor or suboptimal clinical outcomes and compliance because they are rapidly absorbed and are characterized by an unpleasant odor and aftertaste. Such factors contribute to barriers to social interaction for PKU patients, further limiting FSMP compliance and exposing patients to the risks of poor disease control.[1]

ABOUT PKU GOLIKE®

PKU GOLIKE® products are phenylalanine-free foods for special medical purposes (FSMPs) for both children and adults. The PKU GOLIKE line of products are comprised of a mixture of amino acids in the form of granules and available in convenient packets (PKU GOLIKE Plus® 3-16 and 16+), medical food bars (PKU GOLIKE BAR®) and tablets to be chewed (PKU GOLIKE KRUNCH®). Developed with the company's proprietary, patent-protected Physiomimic Technology platform, PKU GOLIKE products are the first prolonged-release amino acid FSMPs, characterized by a special coating that ensures physiological absorption of the amino acids mirroring that of natural proteins. The special coating also masks the unpleasant taste, odor and aftertaste of the amino acids. PKU GOLIKE granules are flavorless and can be mixed with many of your favorite foods. PKU GOLIKE products contain all 19 amino acids that people with PKU need to maintain neurological and muscular health and is fortified with 27 essential vitamins and minerals, including ones normally found in protein-rich foods like iron, calcium and vitamin B12. PKU GOLIKE products have been commercially available in Europe since 2018 and in the U.S. since October 2022. For more information in Europe, please visit: https://www.apr.ch/apr-pharma-products/medical-prescription/pku-golike-family/. You can also follow our Twitter and Facebook pages.

ABOUT PHENYLKETONURIA (PKU)

Phenylketonuria (PKU) is a rare inherited disorder affecting more than 450,000 patients worldwide.[2] PKU is caused by a defect of the enzyme needed to break down phenylalanine (Phe), leading to a toxic buildup of Phe from the consumption of foods containing protein or aspartame. Untreated PKU can result in global developmental delay or severe irreversible intellectual disability, as well as growth failure, hypopigmentation, motor deficits, ataxia and seizures.[3] Treatment of PKU is lifelong to avoid these serious consequences and people living with PKU must follow a strict diet that limits intake of Phe from infancy onward. People living with PKU require supplementation of amino acids formulated as foods for special medical purposes (FSMP) to prevent protein deficiency.

Relief Therapeutics Statement on Banking Sector Exposure

Relief Therapeutics reports that as of March 16, 2023, the Company has no exposure to Silicon Valley Bank or Signature Bank and has taken swift action to eliminate any material exposure to Credit Suisse. At this time, Relief Therapeutics is unaware of any material impact that Silicon Valley Bank or Credit Suisse may have on any commercial partners of the Company, including its suppliers and licensing partners. Therefore, Relief Therapeutics does not believe it is likely to have a material impact on the Companys business. Relief Therapeutics continues to monitor potential broader risk across the banking sector.

ABOUT RELIEF THERAPEUTICS

Relief Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing treatment paradigms and delivering improvements in efficacy, safety and convenience to benefit the lives of patients living with rare diseases. Since founding in 2013, Relief Therapeutics continues to build a diversified pipeline of risk-mitigated assets to address metabolic, dermatology/connective tissue disorders as well as pulmonary and genetic diseases. Our portfolio also includes a balanced mix of marketed, revenue-generating products and the proprietary, globally patented Physiomimic and Tehclo® platform technologies which were obtained through the acquisition of APR Applied Pharma Research SA in June 2021. Our mission is being advanced by an international team of well-established, experienced biopharma industry leaders with extensive research, development and rare disease expertise. Relief Therapeutics headquarters are located in Geneva, with additional offices in Balerna, Switzerland, Rome, Italy and Offenbach am Main, Germany. The Company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, please visit www.relieftherapeutics.com or follow Relief Therapeutics on LinkedIn and Twitter.

