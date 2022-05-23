Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Personnel

Relief Therapeutics Expands U.S. Commercial Team



23-May-2022 / 06:55 CET/CEST

Tracy Truong and Kelli Powell Appointed Regional Clinical Specialists for the West and Northeast Regions, Respectively

Seasoned Account Managers Bring Extensive Pharmaceutical Sales Experience in Rare Diseases



Geneva, Switzerland, May 23, 2022 RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (Relief), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, announced today the appointments, effective May 23, 2022, of Tracy Truong and Kelli Powell, as Regional Clinical Specialists for the West and Northeast Regions, respectively. Both Ms. Truong and Ms. Powell will report directly to Chris Wick, Executive Director and Head of U.S. Sales.

As highly accomplished, proven pharmaceutical sales leaders who bring deep expertise from careers spent at top-tier firms including Alexion, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Genzyme, Shire/NPS Pharmaceuticals and others, Tracy and Kelli will be integral members of the Relief commercial team and their appointments reflect our continued commitment to building out our U.S. operations, stated Anthony Kim, Senior Vice President and Head of U.S. Commercial Operations of Relief. Their passion for serving the needs of patients, coupled with their extensive experience in rare diseases, will enable them to make significant and lasting contributions to the future of our company. We look forward to leveraging their knowledge and industry relationships for the anticipated rollout of PKU GOLIKE®, the flagship product line of our wholly owned subsidiary, APR Applied Pharma Research, SA (APR), and for the potential launch of ACER-001, for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders, in collaboration with Acer Therapeutics, which has an upcoming June 5, 2022 Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date.

Ms. Truong will join Relief from Alexion where, since 2017, she served as a Regional Account Manager promoting Strensiq®, an enzyme replacement therapy indicated for hypophosphatasia, an ultra-rare genetic disorder. Prior to that, she was a Regional Account Manager at Shire/NPS Pharma representing Gattex®, indicated for the rare, ultra-orphan disease, short bowel syndrome. Before that, Ms. Truong was a Senior Sales Specialist at UCB, Inc., promoting Cimzia®, a TNF blocker indicated for Crohns disease. Earlier in her career, she held sales positions at Bristol-Myers Squibb, Three Rivers/Valeant Pharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca LP. Ms. Truong earned a B.S. in biology from California State University, Long Beach, an MBA from The George L. Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University, and a Genetics and Genomics Certificate from Stanford University.

Ms. Powell will join Relief from Alexion where, since 2014, she served as a Regional Account Manager, and Interim Regional Sales Director and Trainer, developing strategic relationships with physicians to identify patients with two ultra-rare diseases. Prior to that, she was an Area Business Manager, Trainer and Team Leader at NPS Pharma, where she launched Gattex®, for the ultra-orphan disease, short bowel syndrome. Before that, Ms. Powell was a Clinical Science Associate and Regional Trainer for Genzyme Corporation. Earlier in her career, she held sales positions at Roxane Laboratories, Allergan and Schein Pharmaceuticals. Ms. Powell earned a B.S. in industrial engineering from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Reliefs drug candidate, RLF-100® (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19 through Reliefs collaboration partner in the U.S., NeuroRx, Inc. Relief also has a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. Acers new drug application for ACER-001 for use as a treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders was recently accepted by the FDA for filing with a PDUFA decision date of June 5, 2022. Finally, Relief's 2021 acquisitions of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH brought to Relief a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com. Follow Relief on LinkedIn.



CONTACT:

Relief Therapeutics Holding SA

Jack Weinstein

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

contact@relieftherapeutics.com

FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES:

Rx Communications Group

Michael Miller

+1-917-633-6086

mmiller@rxir.com

