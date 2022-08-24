Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

24-Aug-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS FILES REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 WITH THE U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Geneva, Switzerland, August 24, 2022 Relief Therapeutics Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (Relief), today announced today that it has filed a Registration Statement on Form F-1 under the Securities Act of 1933 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed offering of its ordinary shares in the form of American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"). The number of ADSs to be offered, the plan for the distribution of the ADSs, and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Relief plans to apply to list its ADSs on the



Relief's ADS program complements its existing primary listing of its ordinary shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange. Relief's ordinary shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol "RLF" and are quoted in the U.S. on the OTCQB market under the symbol "RLFTF." Relief's ADSs, which each represent one-hundred and fifty (150) of Relief's ordinary shares, are presently quoted in the U.S. over-the-counter market under the trading symbol "RLFTY."



A registration statement on Form F-1 related to the proposed sale of Relief's ADSs has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted, prior to the time when the registration statement becomes effective.



This press release is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction, nor shall there be any offer or sale of securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful unless registered and/or qualified under applicable securities laws. This press release does not constitute a prospectus according to art. 35 of the Swiss Financial Services Act dated 15 June 2018, as amended ("FinSA"), or art. 27 et seqq. of the SIX Swiss Exchange Listing Rules. There is no intention or permission to publicly offer, solicit, sell or advertise, directly or indirectly, any securities of Relief in or into Switzerland within the meaning of FinSA. Further, the ADSs have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"), and no public offering of securities shall be made in the United States except by means of a prospectus meeting made available by Relief that contains detailed information about Relief and its management, as well as financial statements meeting the requirements of the Act.



About Relief Therapeutics

Relief is a Swiss, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on identification, development and commercialization of novel, patent protected products intended for the treatment of metabolic, dermatological and pulmonary rare diseases with a portfolio of clinical and marketed assets that serve unmet patient needs. Relief has a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including UCDs and Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD). Relief also continues to develop aviptadil for several rare pulmonary indications. Relief's 2021 acquisitions of APR Applied Pharma Research SA and AdVita Lifescience GmbH brought to Relief a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.



RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com. Follow Relief on LinkedIn.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. A number of factors, including (i) whether the registration statement will be declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, (ii) whether Relief will complete an offering of its ADSs even if the registration statement is declared effective, including the terms of the securities offered and the price at which they can be sold, (iii) whether Relief will be successful in listing its ADSs on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange, and (iv) those factors described in Relief's reports to the SIX Swiss Exchange and the Securities and Exchange Commission could adversely affect Relief. Copies of Relief's filings with the SEC are available on the SEC EDGAR database at www.sec.gov. Relief does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.



CONTACT:



RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA

Jack Weinstein

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

contact@relieftherapeutics.com



FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES

Rx Communications Group

Michael Miller

(917) 633-6086

mmiller@rxir.com

