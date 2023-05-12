|
Relief Therapeutics Has Filed its 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
GENEVA (May 12, 2023) RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFFD and RLFTD) (Relief Therapeutics, or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options with the potential for transformative outcomes to benefit those suffering from select specialty and rare diseases, announced today that it has filed its 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Relief Therapeutics became a public reporting company in the U.S. in July 2022. The Company's filings with the SEC are available here.
