Relief Therapeutics Publishes Joint Deck Ahead Of NeuroX Merger; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Relief Therapeutics Holding SA (RLFTF, RLF.SW), a biopharmaceutical company, on Tuesday said it has published a joint presentation deck ahead of the expected mid-December 2025 closing of its business combination with NeuroX Group SA.
The company expected revenue of more than 40 million Swiss Franc in 2027 and to exceed 200 million Swiss Franc in 2031.
The company also anticipated reaching a normative EBITDA margin of about 55% by 2028, supported by the adoption and scaling of NeuroX's digital neurotherapeutics suite as the commercial foundation expands following the integration of the MindMaze assets.
Relief Therapeutics is currently trading. 5.66% higher at CHF 2.7050 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.
