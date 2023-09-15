|
15.09.2023 07:00:19
Relief Therapeutics Reports Half-Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
|
Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Relief Therapeutics Reports Half-Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
GENEVA (SEPT. 15, 2023) RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (Relief, or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, today reported its financial results for the half-year ended June 30, 2023 and provided a corporate update. The Relief 2023 half-year report is available for download on the companys website.
The comprehensive half-year report includes a statement from the Company's chief executive officer, Jack Weinstein, alongside an updated presentation of Relief's portfolio and pipeline. It also provides an overview of the 2023 to date highlights, the interim consolidated financial statements for the half-year ended June 30, 2023, and the customary management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations.
ABOUT RELIEF THERAPEUTICS
CONTACT:
Additional features:
File: Ad hoc
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Relief Therapeutics Holding SA
|Avenue de Secheron 15
|1202 Geneva
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 22 545 11 16
|E-mail:
|contact@relieftherapeutics.com
|Internet:
|https://relieftherapeutics.com
|ISIN:
|CH0100191136
|Valor:
|10019113
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1726763
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1726763 15-Sep-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Relief Therapeuticsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Relief Therapeuticsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGroßer Verfallstag: US-Börsen schließen tiefer -- ATX letztlich im Minus -- DAX legt vor dem Wochenende zu -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wechselte am Nachmittag die Richtung. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am letzten Handelstag der Woche Gewinne zu sehen. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich schwächer. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Märkten ging es vor dem Wochenende in verschiedene Richtungen.