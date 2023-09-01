|
01.09.2023 07:45:04
Relief Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference
|
Relief Therapeutics Holding SA
/ Key word(s): Conference
Relief Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference
GENEVA (SEPT. 1, 2023) RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (Relief Therapeutics), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, today announced that Jack Weinstein, chief executive officer, will present a company overview during the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 11-13, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace hotel in New York.
Presentation Date: Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023
Management will host one-on-one meetings during the event. Institutional investors who are registered for the conference can log into www.hcwevents.com to request a meeting with the company.
A live webcast of the Relief Therapeutics presentation can be found at the following link: https://journey.ct.events/view/6db5b681-f490-4229-8384-6ac135554cfc and will be archived for a period of 90 days after the conference.
ABOUT RELIEF THERAPEUTICS
Relief Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing treatment paradigms and delivering improvements in efficacy, safety and convenience to benefit the lives of patients living with select specialty and rare diseases. Relief Therapeutics' portfolio offers a balanced mix of marketed, revenue-generating products, our proprietary, globally patented Physiomimic and TEHCLO platform technologies and a targeted clinical development pipeline consisting of risk-mitigated assets focused in three core therapeutic areas, which include rare metabolic, rare dermatology and rare respiratory diseases. In addition, Relief Therapeutics is commercializing several legacy products via licensing to distribution partners. Relief Therapeutics' mission is to provide therapeutic relief to those suffering from rare diseases and is being advanced by an international team of well-established, experienced biopharma industry leaders with extensive research, development and rare disease expertise. Relief Therapeutics is headquartered in Geneva, with additional offices in Balerna, Switzerland, Offenbach am Main, Germany and Monza, Italy. Relief Therapeutics is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, please visit our website www.relieftherapeutics.com or follow Relief Therapeutics on LinkedIn and Twitter.
CONTACT:
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA
Additional features:
File: Press release
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Relief Therapeutics Holding SA
|Avenue de Secheron 15
|1202 Geneva
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 22 545 11 16
|E-mail:
|contact@relieftherapeutics.com
|Internet:
|https://relieftherapeutics.com
|ISIN:
|CH0100191136
|Valor:
|10019113
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1716613
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1716613 01.09.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Relief Therapeuticsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Relief Therapeuticsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen uneins -- ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex gab derweil ab. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag stärker.