RELiON Battery Joins Delta-Q Technologies' Battery Compatibility Program

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RELiON Battery today announced that it has joined Delta-Q Technologies (Delta-Q)'s new partner program, "Charged by Delta-Q." The program provides RELiON Battery with the tools to pursue new opportunities with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). As part of Charged by Delta-Q, RELiON can showcase its integrations with Delta-Q in a curated network of tested and compatible battery and charging solutions.

"We are delighted to have been selected to join the Charged by Delta-Q program," said RELiON Battery Executive Vice President of Sales Christine Feodorov. "We stand alongside several reputable companies, whom we admire, and hope that our association with Charged by Delta-Q takes our relationships with OEMs to the next level."

Affiliation with the program will increase RELiON's visibility among leading OEMs in search of solutions that offer electric products with best-in-class performance, prolonged battery life and maximum uptime. Through the program, OEMs can view optimized RELiON Battery algorithms with Delta-Q such as the one developed for RELiON's InSight Series™ products.

RELiON will receive a "Charged by Delta-Q" logo for use on its products and marketing materials. This logo signifies to OEMs that RELiON's battery was iteratively tested and validated by Delta-Q's team of engineers. It also offers RELiON the opportunity to target electric vehicle and industrial equipment and machine industries that Delta-Q currently operates in.

"Charged by Delta-Q offers a unique way for battery and BMS partners like RELiON Battery to generate more business by signaling a level of quality and compatibility that OEMs can rely on. Currently, there is no other resource available that offers OEMs a one-stop-shop with this level of curated solutions," said Delta-Q Vice President of Business Development Lloyd Gomm.

To learn more about RELiON's solutions available on Charged by Delta-Q, visit www.relionbattery.com/delta-q.

About RELiON Battery

RELiON is a global innovator of battery storage ideas. Founded in 2014, the company is on a mission to help customers challenge and overcome their limits by providing the best drop-in lithium batteries and give back by donating one percent of annual revenue to environmental causes through 1% for the Planet. RELiON products power a range of applications including, Recreational Vehicles, Marine, Electric Vehicles, Solar Powered Solutions and more. The company offers a full range of services and high-quality products that continue to pave the way forward to a greener and more efficient future for energy storage. For more information on RELiON, visit relionbattery.com.

About Delta-Q Technologies

Delta-Q Technologies is charging the future and driving the world's transition into electric energy! We collaboratively design, test, and manufacture robust battery chargers, that improve the performance of our customer's electric drive vehicles and industrial machines. As the supplier of choice for Tier 1 OEMs, we use our values, perseverance, and engineering expertise to guide our customers through the electrification process for a sustainable world.

We are part of the Zapi Group of companies and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Delta-Q's team and distribution spans across five continents to service industries such as electric golf cars, lift trucks, aerial work platforms, e-mobility, floor care machines, utility/recreational vehicles, and new markets, like outdoor power equipment.

