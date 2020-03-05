Reliva Soars to #1 Spot Among CBD Topicals

NATICK, Mass., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natick, Massachusetts based company Reliva — a premium CBD company led by 24-year CPG veteran Miguel Martin — recently became the number one-selling brand among CBD topicals.1* In the increasingly crowded field of CBD products, Reliva has emerged as an industry-leading brand, with its topicals now outselling leading competitors such as Hemp Bombs, Select CBD, and CBD Medic. Reliva's CBD cream currently ranks #1 in overall sales (and #2 $/ACV), while its CBD relief stick ranks #3 in overall sales, per IRI.

With interest in CBD on the rise throughout America, Reliva has positioned itself to fulfill an important public need for high-quality, responsibly-sourced CBD products. In addition to being offered for sale online, Reliva's CBD products are currently available in over 18,000 retail stores and enjoy exclusive distribution with many national retail chains. Reliva's CBD tincture, shot, and spray products all consistently rank within the top 10 in CBD products.

The CBD extract found in Reliva products is responsibly sourced from licensed seed-to-shelf hemp farms and subjected to rigorous third-party testing, which results in a certificate of analysis (COA) being issued for every batch of CBD extract that is utilized in the company's far-ranging product line. Reliva's CBD products are not released to market without passing this stringent testing protocol, and each product contains an item-specific batch code and expiration date, along with a scannable QR code that links consumers directly to the company's web site, which features COAs for every batch of product produced. For more information on the certificate of analysis offered by Reliva (including a database easily searchable by batch number), please visit www.relivacbd.com/about-reliva-cbd/certificates-of-analysis/.

Central to Reliva's retail success has been something that the company calls "the Reliva Difference," which embodies the overarching philosophy of the brand itself. Not only does this industry leader refrain from making outlandish therapeutic claims about its products, but they make no claims whatsoever; in fact, Reliva does not even allow customers to make such claims in their product reviews. Its firm focus on compliance carries over into every area of business — from rigorous product testing to an age-restricted web site and non-self-service retail displays and beyond — and reveals a company thoroughly dedicated to responsible, compliant marketing.

* Based on IRI Data.

