23.02.2022 14:15:38
Relmada Announces Positive Results Of Study Evaluating REL-1017 Vs Ketamine For Abuse Potential
(RTTNews) - Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) announced top-line results of the human abuse potential or HAP study with REL-1017, a novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker and the company's lead candidate in Phase 3 development for the treatment major depressive disorder or MDD.
The results showed that all three doses of REL-1017 (25 mg, 75 mg, and 150 mg,) tested in recreational drug users, demonstrated a substantial (30+ points) and statistically significant difference vs. the active control drug, intravenous ketamine 0.5 mg/kg over 40 minutes, and were statistically equivalent to placebo.
Sergio Traversa, CEO of Relmada Therapeutics said the results demonstrated that REL-1017 strongly differentiates from ketamine and is comparable to placebo for the maximum effect for Drug Liking 'at this moment." The data are consistent with previously generated results of the REL-1017 vs. oxycodone HAP study, which showed no meaningful abuse potential on the opioid domain.
In Wednesday pre-market trade, RLMD was trading at $20.00 up $1.73 or 9.47%.
