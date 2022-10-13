|
13.10.2022 13:51:04
Relmada : Phase 3 Study Of REL-1017 In Major Depressive Disorder Fails To Meet Main Goal; Stock Down
(RTTNews) - Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (RLMD) said Thursday that its Phase 3 RELIANCE III study, evaluating REL-1017 in the monotherapy setting for Major Depressive Disorder, did not achieve its primary endpoint, which was a statistically significant improvement in depression symptoms compared to placebo as measured by the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale or MADRS on Day 28.
In Thursday pre-market trade, RLMD was trading at $6.39 down $25.30 or 79.84%.
In the Phase 3 RELIANCE III study, the REL-1017 treatment arm showed a MADRS reduction of 14.8 points at Day 28 versus 13.9 points for the placebo arm, a higher than expected placebo response. Paradoxical results were observed in certain study sites, where placebo dramatically outperformed REL-1017.
REL-1017, which was administered for 28 days to 232 subjects in RELIANCE III, demonstrated very favorable tolerability and safety, confirming the results of Phase 1 and Phase 2 studies, with no opioid-like effects, no withdrawal effects, and no psychotomimetic effects. There were no adverse events related to QTcF prolongation.
Relmada noted that it continues to enroll patients in RELIANCE I and RELIANCE II, two ongoing Phase 3, placebo-controlled, pivotal studies evaluating REL-1017 as a potential adjunctive treatment for Major Depressive Disorder.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Relmada Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Relmada Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Relmada Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
|6,30
|-5,97%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Berichtssaison im Blick: ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beschließt Handelswoche im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schließen deutlich fester
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren die Anleger am Freitag in Kauflaune. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Freitagshandel schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost legten am letzten Handelstag einer turbulenten Woche kräftig zu.