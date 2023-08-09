ReloQuest, Inc. Welcomes Jennifer Marsland as New VP of Business Development

Leading Technology Company Strengthens Sales Leadership with Accomplished Industry Professional

WESTON, Fla., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReloQuest Inc., a pioneer in the technology-driven corporate accommodation industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Marsland as the Vice President of Business Development. With a wealth of experience and a proven track record in driving corporate growth and cultivating strategic partnerships within the travel space, Marsland will significantly expand ReloQuest's market presence and facilitate new business opportunities.

"Her strategic mindset, deep industry knowledge, and commitment to client success align perfectly with ReloQuest's values." - Darin Karp

Jennifer Marsland brings over 14 years of executive leadership experience to her new role at ReloQuest. Her expertise in business development, sales strategy, and relationship management will be instrumental in strengthening the company's operations and fostering collaboration across key industries.

"Jennifer Marsland's extensive background and accomplishments in business development make her the ideal professional to lead our sales team and accelerate our growth trajectory," said Darin Karp, Founder and CEO of ReloQuest, Inc. "Her strategic mindset, deep industry knowledge, and commitment to client success align perfectly with our company values. We are excited to welcome her to our team."

Jennifer is a dynamic, results-oriented sales team leader with demonstrated growth and execution of business objectives in SaaS, technology, business development, startups, and strategic alliances. Before joining ReloQuest, Marsland successfully identified market opportunities, resulting in substantial revenue growth. Her ability to forge strong relationships with partners, clients, and internal teams has consistently yielded exceptional results. She will be integral to developing and managing ReloQuest's sales team.

Jennifer's career history includes over 14 years at Egencia, an American Express Global Business Travel Company. Her expertise includes an extensive background in Travel Technologies, Business Intelligence, Financial Planning & Consolidation, Reporting, Data Management, Identity and Access Management, Security, Identity Verification, and Digital Identity.

"I am thrilled to be joining the ReloQuest team at such an exciting time in the company's journey," said Jennifer Marsland, VP of Business Development at ReloQuest, Inc. "ReloQuest's innovative technology and dedication to delivering value to its clients align perfectly with my passion for fostering strategic partnerships and driving business growth. I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success."

Marsland's appointment underscores ReloQuest's commitment to further developing its global market presence. With her expertise, the company is well-positioned to continue its mission of revolutionizing the corporate accommodation industry through advanced technology and exceptional client service.

Jennifer earned a Master of Business Administration, M.B.A. from DeVry University, Keller Graduate School of Management, Tampa, FL, and a Bachelor of Arts, B.A. Sociology from the University of Vermont, Burlington, VT.

About ReloQuest, Inc.:

ReloQuest, Inc. is a pioneering technology company that provides innovative solutions for the corporate relocation industry. Through its advanced platform, ReloQuest streamlines and enhances the relocation process by offering comprehensive data, real-time inventory availability, and efficient communication channels. The company's commitment to cutting-edge technology and exceptional service has made it a trusted partner for corporations and relocation professionals worldwide.

