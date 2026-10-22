RELX PLC 9-month Underlying Revenue Rises; Confirms FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - RELX Plc (RELX, RLXXF.PK, REL.L), a provider of information-based analytics and decision tools, reported Thursday underlying revenue growth of 7 percent for the first nine months of 2026. Further, the firm reaffirmed fiscal 2026 outlook.

In the Risk segment, nine-month underlying revenue growth was 8 percent, driven by deeply embedded, AI-enabled analytics and decision tools.

Scientific, Technical & Medical underlying revenue increased 6 percent in the year-to-date period, supported by the increasing pace of new product introductions, and strong new sales.

Legal segment's underlying revenue growth was 10 percent, driven by higher growth, higher value legal analytics and tools, and strong new sales.

In Exhibitions, underlying revenue increased 4 percent, reflecting the strong growth profile of event portfolio, moderated by the impact of Middle East disruption.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company continues to see positive momentum across the group.

The firm still expects another year of strong underlying growth in revenue and adjusted operating profit, as well as strong growth in adjusted earnings per share on a constant currency basis For Risk, Scientific, Technical & Medical, and Legal segments, the company expects continued strong underlying revenue growth with underlying adjusted operating profit growth exceeding underlying revenue growth. For Exhibitions, the company continues to expect strong underlying revenue growth, excluding the Middle East impact, with an improvement in adjusted operating margin over the prior full year. In London, RELX shares were trading at 2,980.00 pence, up 0.24 percent.