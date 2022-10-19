Remark Appoints Tech Entrepreneur and Global Business Leader DeMeakey Williams, Sr. as Chief Revenue Officer

Brings 20 Years of marketing, sales and innovation experience from established publicly-traded companies and high-growth startup brands to Remark.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global leader in AI powered video analytics, authentication technology and risk management solutions today announced that DeMeakey Williams, Sr. joins the organization as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), where he will oversee Remark's revenue generation, brand awareness, go-to-market strategies, global communications program, demand creation and customer advocacy.

"Customer demand directs our global growth strategy and market presence. The need for our industry-leading artificial intelligence solution, the Smart Safety Platform, continues to increase and we are proud to welcome DeMeakey Williams to the leadership team to guide our growth", said Shing Tao, CEO of Remark. "DeMeakey is a renowned and proven growth revenue expert and his appointment furthers our ability to deliver data-driven intelligence to organizations across multiple sectors, including defense, education, government, healthcare, and hospitality."

DeMeakey Williams, Sr. brings more than 20 years of marketing, sales and innovation experience from established publicly traded companies and high-growth start-up brands to Remark. Before Remark, DeMeakey held the position of Vice President of America's Sales at Pangiam, a security technology firm, taking responsibility for their corporate sales and business development within the Western Hemisphere.

DeMeakey has held revenue-generation leadership positions at Smiths Detection and other Fortune 500 organizations and currently serves as a board advisor to Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration, Earth Robotics, and ScanTech Identification Beam Systems.

"I am tremendously excited about this appointment and to be a member of the Remark team. I am significantly impressed with the scientific ethos of Remark, and our technical capabilities appear limitless. I love our culture of moving fast but thoughtfully, and I take great satisfaction in leading a US-based enterprise where observing corporate and social responsibility is of the utmost importance."

DeMeakey Williams, Sr. holds a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in Marketing from Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration-Valdosta State University and a Master of Business from Parker College of Business-Georgia Southern University.

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a wide range of applications within the retail, public safety and workplace arenas. The company's corporate headquarters are based in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.remarkholdings.com .

