Remember Credit Suisse Collapse Rumors? Swiss Bank Could Be Short $8B, Goldman Sachs Says

Analysts from Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) predict that Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) will experience a capital shortfall of up to 8 billion Swiss francs ($8 billion) in 2024 and maintain a Sell rating on the investment bank.This follows a spike in Swiss banks' credit default swaps — the cost of insuring the company’s bonds against defaults — in early October, reminding investors of the Lehman Brothers collapse in 2008.Analysts Chris Hallam and others estimate the shortfall will come as the bank is making critical structural changes and is at risk of continued litigation ...Full story available on Benzinga.com