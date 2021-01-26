+++ ₿₿ +++ Mit Plus500 mehr über Kryptowährungen und CFDs erfahren und direkt mit dem Handel beginnen!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
26.01.2021 08:34:00

Reminder: C-RAD Web Presentation Year-end Report 2020

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invitation to join the presentation of C-RAD's fourth quarter 2020.

Date: Thursday January 28, 2021 / kl. 11:00 CET

Venue: Online Presentation

Topic: C-RAD Year-end Report 2020

Procedure:

Please register online through the website:  

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3728740110821232396

After the registration, you will receive a confirmation via email.

A recording of the presentation will be made accessible on the C-RAD website after the presentation.

About C-RAD

C-RAD develops surface-guided imaging solutions for radiation therapy to allow highly accurate dose delivery to the tumor, and at the same time, to protect healthy tissue from unwanted exposure. Using high-speed 3D cameras combined with augmented reality, C-RAD supports the initial patient setup process and monitors the patient's motion during treatment to ensure high confidence, an efficient workflow, and improved accuracy. C-RAD monitors the patient's motion without the use of tattoos or additional imaging dose, to deliver the highest level of patient safety and comfort.

C-RAD. Inspiring excellence in cancer treatment.

C-RAD AB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

For further information:
Tim Thurn
CEO C-RAD AB
Phone +46-18-666930
Email investors@c-rad.com

