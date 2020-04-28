Reminder - Official Data Release - Canadian Survey on Business Conditions (CSBC)

OTTAWA, April 28, 2020 /CNW/ - On Wednesday, April 29, at 8:30 a.m., Statistics Canada and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce will officially release the data collected through the Canadian Survey on Business Conditions at www.statcan.gc.ca.

The Canadian Survey on Business Conditions collected timely and relevant data about the impacts of COVID-19 on various aspects of Canadian businesses, such as revenues, changes to the workplace and changes to how businesses interact with customers, and will provide new insights into trends within the business community.

SOURCE Statistics Canada