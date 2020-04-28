28.04.2020 23:53:00

Reminder - Official Data Release - Canadian Survey on Business Conditions (CSBC)

OTTAWA, April 28, 2020 /CNW/ - On Wednesday, April 29, at 8:30 a.m., Statistics Canada and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce will officially release the data collected through the Canadian Survey on Business Conditions at www.statcan.gc.ca. 

Following the release, if you would like to speak to an analyst or have any questions, please contact the Media Hotline: mediahotline@statcan.gc.ca.

The Canadian Survey on Business Conditions collected timely and relevant data about the impacts of COVID-19 on various aspects of Canadian businesses, such as revenues, changes to the workplace and changes to how businesses interact with customers, and will provide new insights into trends within the business community.

