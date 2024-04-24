|
24.04.2024 07:00:00
Reminder: Unifiedpost Group Strategy Update Presentation on 30 April 2024
La Hulpe, Belgium – 24 April 2024, 7:00 a.m. CET – Unifiedpost Group SA (Euronext Brussels: UPG) ("Unifiedpost”), a leader in cloud-based business process solutions, will present an overview of its mid-term strategy on Tuesday, 30 April 2024.
The event will take place from 2:00pm to 4:00pm CET on Tuesday, 30 April 2024. The presenting team will be Hans Leybaert, CEO, Koen De Brabander, CFO, and some of the group’s business leaders. The agenda for the day is as follows:
- Introductions
- Key objectives
- Business update
- Strategic initiatives
- Financial review
- Closing remarks
- Q&A
The event will take place virtually and will be available to stream via a live webcast. To register your interest in the event, please click the link below to subscribe:
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=69A1FEE7-5AFC-4DC2-BD32-0ED753E88D51
Should you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us.
Contact:
Alex Nicoll
Investor Relations
Unifiedpost Group
alex.nicoll@unifiedpost.com
For more information about Unifiedpost Group and its offerings, please visit our website: https://www.unifiedpostgroup.com/.
