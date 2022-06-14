Remington Announces Launch of VascuChek®, A Wireless, Vascular Doppler Device

Remington Medical saw a need to improve the vascular flow check process for physicians worldwide. As a medical device manufacturer with more than 30 years of experience, the company didn't hesitate to move forward with modern innovations.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remington Medical, a medical device manufacturing company based in the U.S., announced the launch of VascuChek®, the industry's first modern wireless, handheld vascular Doppler device for surgical and clinical use.

More than four years ago, company leaders took a deep dive into the functionality of a vascular Doppler device that had been used by top surgeons and clinicians for decades.

"Our team realized that traditional vascular equipment has an extensive list of inefficiencies, including long cables, poor quality speakers, and an unreliable battery source, to name a few," said Attly Aycock, CEO of Remington. "After reviewing the list of flaws that came with traditional vascular equipment, it was clear that the healthcare industry had an urgent need for a new and improved way to assess patient blood flow more effectively."

Multiple prototypes were created, and after choosing a design that exceeded expectations, the team interviewed more than 100 of the nation's top physicians and surgeons to ask if the vascular Doppler device would be a valuable addition to the market. The results were reviewed, and there was no doubt that the healthcare industry would benefit from a Remington vascular Doppler product.

Developed alongside more than 100 clinicians, Remington is proud to announce the launch of the VascuChek® Doppler System, the company's first innovation in Doppler medical equipment for clinical and surgical vascular procedures.

Remington's VascuChek® is designed and manufactured with a continuous 9 MHz wave system and takes up a fraction of the space of current Doppler system technology by eliminating the use of a large transceiver box with tethered probes and restrictive cords.

VascuChek® also offers a variety of other vascular screening advantages like cordless freedom and improved user control and reliability. VascuChek® is intended for the intraoperative and transcutaneous evaluation of blood flow in a wide range of applications like intraoperative (microvascular and vascular), neurological, and peripheral vascular. VascuChek® is also intended for the non-invasive transcutaneous evaluation of blood flow.

Headquartered at 6830 Meadowridge Court in Alpharetta, Georgia, Remington looks forward to providing VascuChek® to top hospitals and medical centers throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit us at https://vascuchek.com/ and follow @vascuchek on LinkedIn.

Founded by Fred L. Aycock in 1992, Remington Medical specializes in manufacturing medical devices and contract manufacturing services. The company operates from two facilities in Georgia and a nearshore facility in the Dominican Republic.

