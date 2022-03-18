|
18.03.2022 22:14:00
Remitly CEO: "Various Levers" to Pull on the Path to Profitability
Newly public company Remitly Global (NASDAQ: RELY) is focused on remittance services with a mission of improving the lives of immigrants and their families through trusted financial services. In this video clip from Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 11, Motley Fool contributor Matthew Frankel, CFP®, interviews Remitly CEO Matthew Oppenheimer, and asks about the company's path to profitability. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!