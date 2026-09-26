Remitly Global Aktie

Remitly Global für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C32X / ISIN: US75960P1049

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
26.09.2026 08:05:00

Remitly Global Doesn't Pay a Dividend and Constantly Dilutes Shareholders. Here's Why I'd Still Buy and Hold It Forever.

Value-focused investors might ignore stocks with a high trailing price-to-earnings ratio (P/E), no dividend payments, and consistent shareholder dilution. That describes Remitly Global (NASDAQ: RELY) perfectly. And yet, I think it is a great value for investors looking to buy right now.

The remittance disruptor is consistently gaining market share and expanding globally with its mobile-first service, driving consistent revenue and earnings growth. Here's why -- despite shareholder dilution -- I would buy Remitly stock today and hold it forever.

Remittances are international money transfers, and used to have high fees charged by providers like Western Union and global banks. Remitly is a modern solution that drives down costs for consumers and businesses while allowing them to send money digitally to various destinations around the world, including digital bank accounts or cash pick-up.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Remitly Global Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Remitly Global Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Remitly Global Inc Registered Shs 21,36 0,95% Remitly Global Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19:36 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
19:27 KW 39: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
25.09.26 KW 39: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
20.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 38: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
20.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 38

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- ATX fährt letztlich Gewinne ein -- DAX beendet Handel höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich - Gegen den Trend Gewinne in Japan
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten vor dem Wochenende zu. An der Wall Street geht es aufwärts. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden keine einheitliche Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen