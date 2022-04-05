Remitter appoints Holly Balchan as EVP Business Integration

PHOENIX, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remitter USA Inc ., an AI powered digital communications platform used to improve payment recovery, has appointed leading Accounts Receivables Management professional Holly Balchan to head its Business Integration initiatives.

Balchan joins the team from Mercantile Adjustment Bureau, which was acquired by Remitter in October 2021, where she headed business development and special projects. She started her career, which includes consulting & advisory services, in ARM directly from college, working for a then leading asset buyer, prior to joining a tier one collection agency heading up its business development.

"I'm excited to make the transition to the Remitter team at a very exciting time for the company, while continuing to work closely with the Mercantile Team. Remitter is a great cultural fit and shares my own philosophy and values when it comes to ensuring the highest standards of the holistic customer experience. The US market is experiencing significant growth in digital collection strategies and I look forward to assisting Remitter in expanding its North America operations," said Holly Balchan, EVP Business Integration, Remitter.

Remitter has ambitious plans for growth in the Americas with continued expansion in the USA, Canada, and South America both organically and via acquisition.

"Holly will be an extremely skilled and valuable member of the team as we continue our expansion throughout the US and internationally. She possesses a sound knowledge of the ARM business from the buyer, seller and third-party perspectives and has a strong and diverse network of industry contacts. Holly's marketing and new market development experience makes her the perfect addition to Remitter's executive team as we continue to grow the business exponentially" said Brett Luntz, CEO, Remitter.

Remitter is a white-label communications platform, uses AI to optimise customer engagement and enhance the recovery of accounts receivables.

The acquisition of Mercantile, a leader in receivables management services, has increased total headcount to over 200 and added well known premier clients to Remitter's blue chip customer base.

About Remitter

Remitter is a white-label fintech communications platform which uses artificial intelligence to optimise customer engagement and enhance the recovery of accounts receivables.

Media contacts

For more information

Dee Gligorevic Marketing Lead - press@remitter.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remitter-appoints-holly-balchan-as-evp-business-integration-301517825.html

SOURCE Remitter