|
24.03.2022 13:00:00
Remix Therapeutics to Participate in SVB Leerink Biopharma Private Company Connect
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remix Therapeutics (Remix), a biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies designed to modulate RNA processing and address the underlying drivers of disease, today announced that management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors at the SVB Leerink Biopharma Private Company Connect being held virtually from March 29-31, 2022.
About Remix Therapeutics
Remix Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and treat disease in entirely new ways. The REMaster technology platform makes it possible to identify patterns in RNA processing and exploit them to modulate gene expression. Remix's innovative therapeutic approach has the ability to alter the way genes are read from the genome, to correct, enhance, or eliminate the gene message, thereby addressing disease drivers at their origin. For more information visit www.remixtx.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remix-therapeutics-to-participate-in-svb-leerink-biopharma-private-company-connect-301509673.html
SOURCE Remix Therapeutics
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg weiter im Fokus: ATX volatil -- DAX etwas höher -- US-Märkte gespalten -- Börsen in Asien schließen überwiegend tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schwankt am Freitag zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten hin und her. Der deutsche Leitindex kann zulegen. In den USA halten sich Anleger zunächst zurück. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche mehrheitlich tiefer.