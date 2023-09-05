05.09.2023 13:00:00

Remix Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remix Therapeutics (Remix), a biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to modulate RNA processing and address the underlying drivers of disease, today announced that management will participate in several upcoming investor conferences:

Remix Therapeutics (PRNewsfoto/Remix Therapeutics)

  • Citi 2023 18th Annual BioPharma Conference on September 7, 2023 in Boston, MA
  • Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 11, 2023 in New York, NY
  • UBS Biotechnology Private Company Virtual Symposium 2023 on September 20, 2023

The Remix management team will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at each conference. For those investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Remix team, please contact your Citi, Morgan Stanley or UBS representative.

About Remix Therapeutics
Remix Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and treat disease. The REMaster technology platform facilitates RNA processing pattern identification, leveraging these learnings to modulate gene expression. Remix's innovative therapeutic approach has the ability to alter the way genes are read from the genome, to correct, enhance, or eliminate the gene message, thereby addressing disease drivers at their origin. For more information visit www.remixtx.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remix-therapeutics-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301916384.html

SOURCE Remix Therapeutics

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Stimmung weiter eingetrübt: ATX leichter -- DAX mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Mittwoch schwächer und auch der deutsche Leitindex gibt nach. Die asiatischen Börsen wiesen zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich Gewinne aus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen