10.03.2022 17:54:00
Remote Work Is Likely Here to Stay -- Are Office REITs Doomed?
When workers across the U.S. were told to pack up their desks at the start of the pandemic and prepare to do their jobs from home, many expected to be back at the office within weeks, maybe months. Fast forward more than two years, and many people have yet to return to the office.And it's not like companies haven't been trying to get back to in-person work. Many announced plans last year to return to offices, only to delay or cancel them due to various COVID-19 surges.Now that the omicron wave seems to have settled, more and more companies are finally starting to firm up office-return plans. But that doesn't mean remote work isn't here to stay.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
