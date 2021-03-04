+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
04.03.2021 19:22:00

RemotePC Introduces Mobile Screen Sharing for Android and iOS -- RemotePC ScreenShare

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RemotePC has released RemotePC ScreenShare, enhancing communication by enabling users to share their mobile screen with anybody, at any time.

RemotePC ScreenShare lets users broadcast their iPhone or Android screen quickly and easily to any device or web browser in real time.

This is a very useful solution for companies looking to explore different ways to communicate and collaborate while not being able to have in-person meetings and presentations. With no software installation required for a screen sharing session, RemotePC ScreenShare allows for:

  • Quick collaboration between coworkers
  • Enhancing client communication by sharing demos, presentations, or other applications in real time
  • Mobile remote support

All of this makes it easy for users to facilitate real time feedback for business presentations or mobile app demos as the client can view the host navigating through the interface and making live changes.

It also comes in handy for situations where a user needs mobile support. They can simply share their screen with a technician and have their problems resolved instantly.

RemotePC ScreenShare is available for free in Google Play and the App Store.

About IDrive
IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®,RemotePC™ and IBackup. The company's services help over 4 million customers back up over 200 Petabytes of data.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remotepc-introduces-mobile-screen-sharing-for-android-and-ios----remotepc-screenshare-301240908.html

SOURCE IDrive Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX letztlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen schließen klar im Minus
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt gaben die Kurse am Donnerstag nach. Der Donnerstagshandel gestaltet sich in den USA unterschiedlich. Die Indizes in Fernost fielen am Donnerstag steil ab.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen