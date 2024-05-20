|
20.05.2024 17:35:39
Remuneration Committee Chair Confirmation
Admiral Group Plc ("Admiral”)
20 May 2024
In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.11(3), Admiral announces that Karen Green has now received regulatory approval in respect of her appointment as Chair of the Remuneration Committee. As previously announced, this appointment is effective from 25 April 2024.
The current membership of the Remuneration Committee is Karen Green (Chair), Mike Brierley, and Justine Roberts, all of whom are Non-Executive Directors considered by the Board to be independent.
Dan Caunt
Company Secretary
Admiral Group Plc
LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
For further information please contact:
Media:
Claire Foster – Claire.Foster2@admiralgroup.co.uk
Investors/ Analysts:
Diane Michelberger – InvestorRelationsTeam@admiralgroup.co.uk
