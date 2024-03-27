+++ Das Finanz-Event für Privatanleger & Trader: 40 Expertenvorträge beim Börsentag Wien am 6. April 2024 - jetzt kostenfrei anmelden! +++-w-
27.03.2024 16:01:30

Remuneration of Executives by distribution of Millicom (Tigo) shares

Remuneration of Executives by distribution of Millicom (Tigo) shares

Luxembourg, March 27, 2024 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") announces that, in accordance with the vesting terms and conditions of its performance share-based compensation plan, approved at Millicom’s 2021 annual general meeting of shareholders, it has distributed treasury shares to eligible plan participants, including 158,934 shares to its executive management.

Details of the distributions are disclosed on Millicom’s website.

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Sofía Corral, Director Corporate Communications
press@millicom.com 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of December 31, 2023, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 16,500 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 45 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Millicom International Cellular SAmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Millicom International Cellular SAmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Millicom International Cellular SA 18,70 3,31% Millicom International Cellular SA

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Letzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX geht etwas fester ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich an Gründonnerstag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich in der Nähe der Nulllinie. An der Wall Street ist am Donnerstag kaum Veränderung auszumachen. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten sich am Donnerstag nicht auf eine Richtung einigen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen