Remy Cointreau H1 Sales Climb; Says Confident In FY23 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - French spirits firm Remy Cointreau (REMYF.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-half sales climbed 34.4 percent to 867.1 million euros from last year's 645.3 million euros.

Sales grew 21.1 percent organically for the first half, with a 16.2 percent rise in the second quarter.

The sales growth refelected 11.4 percent increase due to the price-mix effect, in line with the value-driven strategy, and a 9.7 percent rise in sales volume.

All regions contributed to Rmy Cointreau's strong first-half organic performance. The Americas generated growth of 21.1 percent despite an exceptionally high basis for comparison.

Sales in APAC was up 21.7 percent, driven by a sharp marked rally in China in the second quarter. EMEA sales climbed 20 percent.

Looking ahead, Rmy Cointreau said it is looking to fiscal 2023 with confidence, and continues to expect another year of strong organic growth, including normalization of consumption trends in the second half on the heels of two outstanding years.

The company said, "As life "returns to normal" in most regions, overall consumption from second half on is likely to settle in at "new normal" levels that are well above those observed in 2019/20."