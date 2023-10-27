Remy Cointreau Q2 Sales Down, Cuts FY24 Organic Sales View; Confirms 2029-30 Strategic Plan

(RTTNews) - French wine and spirits company Remy Cointreau (REMYF.PK) reported Friday that its second-quarter consolidated sales were 379.2 million euros, down 17.1 percent from last year's 457.2 million euros. Organically, sales fell 10.8 percent.

Group Brands sales were 372.7 million euros, down 17.3 percent on a reported basis and down 10.9 percent organically. Cognac sales fell 24.5 percent from last year to 261.0 million euros, while Liqueurs & Spirits sales grew 6.7 percent.

In the Americas, sales fell 50 percent on an organic basis in the first half, due to continued destocking in the US in a worsening market. Meanwhile, solid growth in sales was reported in China despite a slower than anticipated post-Covid recovery.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company now expects sales to decline between 15 percent and 20 percent on an organic basis, while previously, it was expected to be stable.

Further, the company reiterated both its financial and extra-financial targets for 2029-30. The Group targets a gross margin of 72 percent and a Current Operating Margin of 33 percent, based on 2019-20 consolidation scope and exchange rates.