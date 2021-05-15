|
Renaissance Completion of Conversion in Full of Convertible Debentures
VANCOUVER, BC, May 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Renaissance Oil Corp. ("Renaissance" or the "Company") (TSXV: ROE) (OTCQB: RNSFF) is pleased to announce that, pursuant to the receipt of notices of conversion from all of the holders of the Company's previously outstanding C$5,000,000 convertible debentures (the "Debentures"), the Debentures have now been extinguished in full through the issuance of 20,328,976 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares"), which includes a total of 328,976 Common Shares issued on account of accrued and unpaid interest owing on the Debentures at the time of conversion at a deemed price of approximately $0.3123 per share (the "Interest Shares").
The Company received approval of the TSX Venture Exchange to issue the Interest Shares. The Interest Shares are subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.
RENAISSANCE OIL CORP.
Per: Craig Steinke
Chief Executive Officer
SOURCE Renaissance Oil Corp.
