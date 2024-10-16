RENASYS™ EDGE Negative Pressure Wound Therapy System wins Red Dot Award for Design

Smith+Nephew (LSE: SN, NYSE: SNN), the global medical technology company, is proud to announce that its RENASYS EDGE Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) System has won the Red Dot Award for Design Concept 2024 in the Medical Devices and Technology Category , recognizing its intuitive pairing of NPWT housed in a patient-friendly design.

The Red Dot Awards celebrate new innovations and groundbreaking designs, with recipients ranging from concepts and prototypes to full Ready For Market products.

Launched in 2024, the RENASYS EDGE NPWT System is a patient-centric option for treating chronic wounds. The system is lightweight and compact allowing it to be easily carried or worn,1 it features a discreet canister, and operates quietly so as not to draw attention or disturb the patients’ daily activities.1





It is estimated that the annual financial burden of chronic wounds in the US is $33 billion,2 and affecting some 8.2 million people.*3 The RENASYS EDGE System is designed for patients suffering from these wounds and living at home. Chronic wounds, including ulcers, have a huge impact on a patient’s life beyond just the pain and discomfort, with 68% often becoming self-conscious of their wound and many becoming isolated.4 The need to carry a bulky, noisy medical device that draws attention to their condition only increases this discomfort.

Smith+Nephew’s PICO? 14 NPWT System also won a Red Dot Award for Design Concept in 2021 for its lightweight, discreet and portable design which provides patients with high mobility.5-7

* based on Medicare beneficiaries

References

For detailed product information, including indications for use, contraindications, precautions and warnings, please consult the product’s applicable Instructions for Use (IFU) prior to use.

