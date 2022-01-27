Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
27.01.2022 11:32:42
Renault, Nissan to invest $26B in future electric vehicles
TOKYO (AP) — The French-Japanese auto alliance of Renault and Nissan plans to invest 23 billion euros ($26 billion) in electric vehicle technology over the next five years, the companies said Thursday. The alliance, which also includes smaller Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors Corp., will share research, auto parts and technology to bring down costs and produce 35 new electric vehicle models by 2030, aiming at markets around the world. The vehicles will use one of five common platforms, the main parts on which vehicles are built. Nissan Motor Co. will lead in developing a next-generation battery for the electric vehicles, while Renault will lead in developing electronics and software to connect millions of vehicles and provide digital services and features. “Today we are lifting the hoods of the alliance together,” Jean-Dominique Senard, the alliance’s chairman, said in an online presentation. Automakers around the world are trying to save costs and forge alliances. Recent COVID-related supply problems that are crimping production and growing concerns about climate change have made such coordination more urgent than ever. Tesla has emerged as a powerful and extremely profitable competitor. Other newcomers are entering the market. Sony Corp., which makes the PlayStation video game machine, recently showed a prototype of an electric car. Japan’s top automaker Toyota Motor Corp. also has announced an aggressive EV plan. Sharing components, production facilities and research will benefit the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, said Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida. “More than anything, we also benefit from the shared experience and expertise of our people,” said Uchida. Renault owns 43.4% of Nissan, while Nissan owns 15% of Renault. Nissan, based in the port city of Yokohama, owns 34% of Tokyo-based Mitsubishi. The French government owns 15% of Renault. The alliance is the brainchild of Carlos Ghosn, sent in by Renault in 1999 to turn around a near-bankrupt Nissan. Ghosn made it one of the most successful auto groups in the world. But he was arrested in Japan in 2018 on financial misconduct charges. He jumped bail and fled to Lebanon in late 2019. Lebanon has no extradition treaty with Japan. Ghosn says he is innocent. Ghosn’s arrest and related developments strained the alliance, and Senard referred to a crisis, without going into details. He blamed a “lack of trust,” which he said was getting fixed.“This period belongs to the past,” Senard said. ___Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama這篇文章 Renault, Nissan to invest $26B in future electric vehicles 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Renault SA Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-5 Shmehr Nachrichten
|
11.11.21
|Daimler verkauft gesamten Renault-Anteil - Renault-Aktie verliert deutlich (Dow Jones)
|
09.06.21
|Renault-Aktie etwas leichter: Ermittlungsverfahren wegen Diesel-Abgaswerten (dpa-AFX)
|
27.05.19
|Fiat Chrysler schlägt Fusion mit Renault vor - Angriff auf VW - Aktien schießen hoch (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Renault SA Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-5 Shmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Renault SA Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-5 Sh
|6,70
|-3,60%
|Renault S.A.
|34,47
|-3,55%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX verabschiedet sich schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wies am letzten Handelstag der Woche leichtere Notierungen aus, während der deutsche Leitindex klar nachgab. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich vor dem Wochenende stärker. Am Freitag tendierten die asiatischen Börsen in verschiedene Richtungen.