Renault Appoints Thierry Piéton As CFO, With Effect From March 1 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - French automaker Renault SA (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) announced Friday the appointment of Thierry Piéton as Chief Financial Officer with effect from March 1.

Piéton, currently Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Controller, becomes a member of the Board of Management of Renault Group and will report to Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group.

The company noted that Clotilde Delbos will mainly focus on her role as CEO of the Mobilize brand, around RCI Banque SA of which she is the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Delbos will work to accelerate its development in the context of the company's transformation and the next stages of the Renaulution plan.

Piéton, 51, started his career as an auditor with PricewaterhouseCoopers. He joined General Electric in 1998, and became Chief Financial Officer for GE Power Conversionin 2011.

In 2014, he joined Nissan Europe, as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. Since 2016, Piéton has been Senior Vice President, Controller of Groupe Renault.

In February 2020, he became Deputy Chief Financial Officer and SVP, Controller, Renault Group.

On January 1, 2021, he was appointed Renault Brand Finance and a member of Renault Group Corporate Management Committee.