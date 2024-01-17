Renault Group 2023 sales results: Strong acceleration in sales in 2023 thanks to a strong and complementary brand strategy

PRESS RELEASE

17 January 2024

Strong acceleration in sales in 2023 thanks to a strong and complementary brand strategy

Renault Group has strongly increased its worldwide sales : +9% compared to 2022, with a total of 2,235,345 vehicles over the year. The Group demonstrated a successful dynamic with three of its core brands growing significantly. Renault brand : 9.4% growth with 1,548,748 vehicles sold worldwide in 2023. Renault is the best-selling French brand in the world. In Europe, Renault recorded an excellent growth and outperformed the market: +19.3% compared to 2022. Dacia brand : 14.7% growth with 658,321 units sold in 2023. This performance is the result of Dacia’s strong new brand identity, structured around its 4 pillar models, all of which are growing compared to 2022. Alpine brand : 22.1% growth with 4,328 vehicles sold.



In Europe 1 , the Group benefited from its products offensive by gaining market share: volumes up 18.6% in a market up 13.9% Renault Group moves up to the 3rd place among car manufacturers in Europe, thanks to three strong, complementary, and value-creating brands.



The Group's retail sales represent 65% of its total sales in its five main countries in Europe 2 , in line with the commercial policy focused on value.





Renault Group pursues its electrification offensive . In line with customer needs, the Group has made technological choices that are paying off and is accelerating its efforts in terms of energy transition.



Within the Renault brand, demand is growing for electrification – hybrid and all-electric. In Europe, the brand is stepping up its offensive, taking 3rd place in electrified vehicles thanks to Megane E-Tech electric, which has a 2.2% market share of all-electric vehicles, and the success of its hybrid powertrains for which demand is strongly increasing (Austral, Clio and Captur in the top 10 hybrid vehicles in Europe). Dacia Jogger HYBRID 140, on sale since January 2023, represents more than 25% of Jogger customer orders. Dacia Spring, 100% electric, holds on to its place in the top-three European 3 retail electric vehicles sales.





The Group's order book in Europe represents 2.5 months of forecast sales at the end of December 2023.





2024 will be a year rich in commercial launches with 104 new models, key to the Group’s performance.







Boulogne-Billancourt, 17 January 2024

RENAULT BRAND

Worldwide

The Renault brand registered a solid worldwide performance with sales up 9.4% (1,548,748 vehicles) compared to the previous year. Proud of its international recognition, Renault is the best-selling French brand in the world .

Renault continues to outperform on the Light Commercial Vehicles worldwide market, with a 19.9% growth, in a market up 10.4%.

One of Renault’s highlights in 2023 was the reveal of its "International Game Plan 2027", which, with 8 new models between 2023 and 2027, will ensure the brand's future growth in the markets beyond Europe. In 2023, the development outside Europe was mainly driven by Brazil, Turkey and Morocco.

Europe

The activity was especially strong in Europe with a remarkable growth of 19.3% with 977,635 registrations. Renault outperformed the European market, which grew by 13.9%: the brand gained market share and is moving from 5 th to 2 nd place in the European PC+LCV (passenger car + light commercial vehicle) market , while continuing its value-based commercial policy with one vehicle out of two sold to retail customers.

The growth in sales has been mainly driven by Spain (+30%), Italy (+37%) and the United Kingdom (+51%).

In France, its domestic market, Renault confirmed its leading position in PC (277,914 sales, +18%) and LCV (112,569 sales, +13%). Clio, the most popular vehicle in France , became the best-selling car with 111,741 registrations in 2023, all sales channels combined. Clio is now #3 in Europe with more than 219,365 units sold.

Renault is also a true European leader in Light Commercial Vehicles5 with a 25.7% growth, in a market up 15.3%. Kangoo/Express (+32.4%) and Master (+14.5%) are the leaders in their segments.

Commercial policy focused on value combined with market share gains

In line with its value-oriented strategy , Renault is accelerating its offensive on the C segment and above (+26%) in Europe.

In the C segment and above in Europe , the Renault brand recorded a 26% sales growth compared with 2022, thanks to the success of Arkana, Austral, Espace E-Tech Hybrid and the Megane E-Tech electric.

, the Renault brand recorded a compared with 2022, thanks to the success of Arkana, Austral, Espace E-Tech Hybrid and the Megane E-Tech electric. The mix and sales channels are virtuous: in its five main countries in Europe, the Renault brand generates more than half its sales in the value-creating market of retail customers. In addition, top-of-the-range versions such as "Esprit Alpine" are appreciated by customers. 51% of the Austral and 44% of the Espace E-Tech Hybrid sales are in the Esprit Alpine version.

Electrification: a winning strategy in Europe

Renault is continuing its electrification offensive ( hybrid and all-electric vehicles). The strong technological choices made by the brand are proving to be relevant, in line with customer expectations: an all-electric portfolio on the one hand and a hybrid portfolio on the other, for a more progressive energy transition. Renault has thus accelerated its growth, with a 19.7% increase in sales in one year (270,362 vehicles sold) and took the 3 rd place in Europe for electrified passenger cars. Sales volume of electrified vehicles now account for 39.7% of the brand's passenger car sales.

This trend was supported by a 62% increase in hybrid vehicle (HEV) sales, 185,666 units in total. Austral, Clio and Captur are among the top 10 best-selling hybrid vehicles in Europe.

Megane E-Tech electric, launched mid-2022, is the vehicle that has repositioned the brand in the all-electric market and helped it win over new customers (conquest rate over the competition of more than 50% in Europe). 47,504 units of Megane E-Tech electric have been sold in 2023 and places itself within the top 3 of the sales of its category in Europe.

The Renault brand's all-electric portfolio will be expanded in 2024 with Scenic E-Tech electric and Renault 5 E-Tech electric.

2024: a historic year in commercial launches for the Renault brand

2024 will be a historic year with 76 new vehicles launches:

2 new all-electric vehicles with Scenic E-Tech electric, offering more than 600 km of WLTP range, and Renault 5 E-tech electric – all-electric pop icon.

2 new hybrid vehicles in Europe, including Rafale E-Tech.

New Renault Master (ICE and all-electric version)

2 new vehicles in markets outside Europe: Kardian and a Renault Korea Motors vehicle. In 2024, the Renault brand will continue to roll out the "International Game Plan 2027". After Brazil and Turkey in 2023, this year will be highlighted by the deployment of the plan in Morocco and South Korea.

DACIA BRAND

Growing success in Europe

In Europe, Dacia sold 562,890 units. The brand enjoys growing success and registers a 17.4% growth in a market up 13.9%. Dacia has moved up 4 places and is now ranked 11th on the European PC + LCV market. In the PC market, Dacia joins the top 10 in Europe.

This result is driven by its new strong brand identity of "essential, cool, robust, affordable, and environmentally friendly vehicles" structured around 4 pillar models, all of which are growing compared to 2022.

Record market shares of the brand in Europe

This performance enabled Dacia to achieve a record market share.

3.8% (+0.1 pt vs. 2022) in PC + LCV

4.3% (+0.1 pt vs. 2022) in PC

8.3% (+0.7 pts) in PC for retail customers. The brand confirms its 2nd place on the retail vehicle market in Europe7, its core market.





Results driven by a strong new brand identity

Dacia's results are driven by a strong new brand identity structured around 4 pillar models. The brand is popular with all types of customers with conquest and loyalty rates at the best level on the market.

Dacia Sandero global sales totalled 269,899 vehicles, up 17.6% compared to 2022. Sandero maintains its position as the market leader for retail vehicle sales in Europe 8 since 2017 .

totalled 269,899 vehicles, up compared to 2022. Sandero maintains its position . With 200,633 units sold worldwide, Dacia Duster grew by 1.7% compared to 2022. It maintains its position in the top three European retail SUVs sales .

grew by compared to 2022. It maintains its . Dacia Jogger recorded 94,095 units sold worldwide, up 65.6% compared to 2022. In Europe, it is the best-selling vehicle in the C segment retail sales, excluding SUVs.

recorded 94,095 units sold worldwide, up compared to 2022. In Europe, it is vehicle in the With 61,803 units sold worldwide, Dacia Spring is up 26.4% compared to 2022, making it the 3rd best-selling electric vehicle to retail customers in Europe.

2024: 2 new vehicles on the market

Dacia will launch 2 new vehicles:

New Dacia Duster on sale starting March 2024.

on sale starting March 2024. The new 100% electric Dacia Spring, with an all-new design, both exterior and interior, will go on sale in summer 2024.

The brand will also introduce Bigster, a C-segment vehicle, at the end of 2024.

ALPINE BRAND

In 2023, Alpine continued its double-digit growth in the high-end segment for the third consecutive year, with 4,328 vehicles sold, up 22.1%:

In Europe, the brand recorded strong growth, especially in Germany (+34%), Belgium (+32%) and France (+26%).

The Alpine A110 maintains its position as the leading two-seater sports coupé sold in Europe in 2023, driven by the success of the A110 R and the limited editions: A110 San Remo 73, A110 R Le Mans and A110 S Enstone Edition.

The brand makes 3/4 of its sales on the top-of-the-range versions.





Alpine's international development strategy

In 2023, Alpine is continuing its international development strategy with its expansion in new countries such as Israel and Morocco, and now has 146 dealers worldwide. This will continue in 2024 with Alpine's arrival in Turkey in the first half of the year.

2024 for Alpine

Alpine starts 2024 with an order book filled for 7 months thanks to the successful start of the A110 R Turini launched in December 2023.

2024 will mark Alpine's shift into electric, as announced during the Renaulution plan in 2021. The brand will present its electric hot hatch, the Alpine A290, the first all-electric vehicle for Alpine.

MARKET OUTLOOK 2024

In 2024, European and Latin America automotive markets are expected to be stable, and Eurasia is expected to decline by 11%.

RENAULT GROUP WORLDWIDE SALES BY BRAND

2023 2022 % Change Renault PC 1,156,895 1,088,577 6.3% LCV 391,853 326,686 19.9% Total Renault 1,548,748 1,415,263 9.4% Dacia PC 652,580 569,406 14,6% LCV 5,741 4,667 23.0% Total Dacia 658,321 574,073 14.7% Renault Korea Motors PC 21,980 51,083 -57.0% Alpine PC 4,328 3,546 22.1% Jinbei&Huasong PC 0 4 -100.0% LCV 0 106 -100.0% Total Jinbei&Huasong 0 110 -100.0% Eveasy9 PC 1,963 6,987 -71.9% Mobilize PC 5 75 Renault Group PC 1,837,751 1,719,678 6.9% LCV 397,594 331,459 20.0% Total Renault Group 2,235,345 2,051,137 9.0%

RENAULT GROUP'S TOP 15 MARKETS





2023 Market Share (%) 1 FRANCE 551,373 25.6 2 ITALY 187,249 10.6 3 TURKEY 176,983 14.4 4 GERMANY 156,729 5.0 5 SPAIN+CANARY ISLANDS 134,398 12,3 6 BRAZIL 126,206 5.8 7 UNITED KINGDOM 102,980 4,6 8 BELGIUM+LUXEMBOURG 62,771 10,5 9 ROMANIA 61,445 38.1 10 MOROCCO 60,290 37.3 11 ARGENTINA 51,790 12.2 12 POLAND 49,557 9.2 13 INDIA 48,321 1.0 14 MEXICO 43,779 3.2 15 NETHERLANDS 39,688 9.0







About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 4 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold more than 2.235 million vehicles in 2023. It employs nearly 106,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.

More information : https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

1 ACEA European Scope

2 France, Italy, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom

3 Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom

4 10 new vehicles launches in 2024 without Renault Duster (outside Europe) and Captur facelift.

5 Excluding pickup trucks

6 7 new vehicles launches for Renault Brand in 2024 without Renault Duster (outside Europe) and Captur facelift.

7 Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom

8 Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom

9 Consolidated Eveasy sales to end H1 2023

