Renault Group: Ampere: new team for a new game

June 19, 2023

Ampere: new team for a new game

Luca de Meo , Renault Group C hief E xecutive O fficer , personally engages in leading new Ampere executive team

2 high potential Renault Group executives, Josep Maria Recasens and Vincent Piquet, to be appointed respectively Chief Operating Officer and C hief F inance O fficer of Ampere

Ampere designed to lead European BEV race in competitiveness and technology

Ampere target s 40% cost reduction on a car-by-car basis in next vehicles generation by 2027+

Ampere to hold a Capital Markets Day in H2 2023





Boulogne-Billancourt, June 19, 2023 – Luca de Meo, Chief Executive Officer of Renault Group, will also lead the executive team of Ampere, its electric vehicles and software subsidiary. It will be effective upon completion of the carve-out of Ampere, which is envisioned in H2 2023. Luca de Meo will retain his current responsibilities as Chief Executive Officer of Renault Group.

Two high potential Renault Group executives, Josep Maria Recasens and Vincent Piquet, will be appointed respectively Chief Operating Officer and Chief Finance Officer of Ampere.

These appointments at the highest level of the Group will ensure the best support to execute Ampere’s innovative and profitable plan, including its envisioned initial public offering.

Luca de Meo, Chief Executive Officer of Renault Group, said: "Thanks to work done in the Renault Group over the past 2 years, Ampere is about to hit the ground running, supported by unmatched assets from Day 1: one of the most integrated EV value chains in the industry, a pioneering approach to Software Defined Vehicle, and state-of-the-art engineering and manufacturing capabilities. Combining the agility of a pure player with the strengths of an established OEM makes Ampere unique. Now, we go to execution mode. The more we focus the more obvious the opportunities become for Ampere to spearhead the shift to electric and software. Targeting a 40% cost reduction in the next vehicles generation, setting tech and innovation at the core of Ampere’s organization, delivering appealing products at the best price: this is all in line with our tradition to democratize technology and create value for our stakeholders.”

Ampere is a growth story, shooting for 30% compounded annual revenue growth rate (CAGR) until 2030. With 80% of its investments already behind, it targets operating profit and free cash-flow breakeven as early as 2025, and a double-digit margin in 2030.

In the last 2 years, the Renault Group has paved the way for Ampere’s ambitions. From Day 1, Ampere can rely on one of the best EV and Software ecosystems in Europe, including:

Outstanding EV value chain coverage thanks to a unique ecosystemic approach, from 10% in 2019, to 30% in 2022, to 80% in 2030.

State-of-the-art technologies built along 15 years of Renault leadership in European EV market, including 2 BEV native platforms.

Outstanding software capabilities, proven by one of the best infotainment systems in the market.

More than 20 deep partnerships with the most innovative companies all along the EV and software value chains, from Google to Qualcomm, and from Valeo to STMicroelectronics.

Unique manufacturing ecosystem in France (ElectriCity), with a 400,000 units capacity at Day 1, a clear roadmap to reach 1 million units, and best-in-class productivity; 80% of suppliers within less than 300 kilometres, ensuring reactivity, cost-efficiency, and unmatched carbon footprint.

Renault brand 95% awareness and field presence with 4,700 dealerships all over Europe.

Now, by setting up a team of around 10,000 highly skilled people, of which one third engineers, Ampere is ready to compete with the best EV and software players:

Reducing costs by 40% on a car-by-car basis in the next vehicles generation by 2027+. Part of the levers allowing for this will already be embarked into the production of Renault 5 (2024) and Renault 4 (2025).

Exploring current and upcoming battery technologies from sodium ion to solid state.

Reaching around 90% battery-to-wheel e-powertrain efficiency.

Lowering parts diversity by around 30%.

Pushing manufacturing productivity at the best levels, reaching less than 10 hours production time per vehicle.

Developing an innovative, cost-efficient, and open Software Defined Vehicle architecture.

Offering peace of mind at every step of the customer journey: the choice to go digital or physical; a smooth charging experience with a dense European network; enhanced car reselling value thanks to full lifecycle management and SDV upgradeability.





Beyond technology and competitiveness, Ampere will project the Renault history into the future. It will rely on a compelling line-up, including instant classics like Megane E-Tech electric, Scenic E-Tech electric, Renault 5 and Renault 4.

Ampere Executive team will share more details at a dedicated Capital Markets Day to be held in H2 2023.

