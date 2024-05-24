|
24.05.2024 07:30:00
Renault Group: Implementation of the share buyback programme
|
Press Release
May 24, 2024
Implementation of the share buyback programme
Boulogne-Billancourt, May 24, 2024
As part of the implementation of its share buyback programme, Renault Group has entrusted an investment services provider with a mandate to purchase a maximum number of 2,000,000 Renault shares, depending on market conditions, over a period running from May 24 up to and including June 7, 2024.
The purpose of such share buyback is to cover Renault's obligations towards the beneficiaries of performance shares or any long-term incentive plan implemented for the benefit of the Group's CEO and senior managers.
The description of the share buyback programme, as authorized by the Annual General Meeting of May 16, 2024, under the 15th resolution, is detailed on pages 507 of Renault Group's 2023 Universal Registration Document.
About Renault Group
Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 4 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold more than 2.235 million vehicles in 2023. It employs nearly 106,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.
Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.
https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/
|
RENAULT GROUP INVESTOR
RELATIONS
| Philippine de Schonen
+33 6 13 45 68 39
philippine.de-schonen@renault.com
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Renault S.A.mehr Nachrichten
|
07:34
|ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS hebt Renault auf 'Neutral' - Ziel auf 50 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
23.05.24
|Pluszeichen in Paris: CAC 40 präsentiert sich zum Handelsende fester (finanzen.at)
|
23.05.24
|Zuversicht in Paris: So performt der CAC 40 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
23.05.24
|Aufschläge in Paris: CAC 40 mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
23.05.24
|Aufschläge in Paris: CAC 40 steigt zum Start des Donnerstagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
22.05.24
|Börse Paris in Rot: CAC 40 zeigt sich letztendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
22.05.24
|Schwacher Handel: CAC 40 liegt am Mittwochnachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
22.05.24
|Schwacher Handel in Paris: CAC 40 zeigt sich schwächer (finanzen.at)