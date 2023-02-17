17.02.2023 17:45:00

Renault Group : Information relating to the total number of voting rights and share capital - January 2022

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of
the Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers  
(Regulation of the French stock market authority)

Company name of the issuer:         Renault SA
122 – 122 bis Avenue du Général Leclerc
92100 Boulogne-Billancourt

(ISIN code FR0000131906 – RNO)

Date 

Total number of issued shares

 		 

Total number of voting rights
January 31, 2023

 		 

295,722,284

 

 		 

Theoretical number of voting rights (1) : 400,561,845

 
Exercisable number of voting rights (2) : 304,695,698

(1)   Pursuant to Article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers, number calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended (treasury shares, liquidity contract, etc.).

(2)   Number calculated on the basis of the theoretical number of voting rights, less the shares for which voting rights have been suspended (treasury shares, liquidity contract, etc.).

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Renault S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Renault S.A.mehr Analysen

17.02.23 Renault Neutral UBS AG
16.02.23 Renault Outperform Bernstein Research
16.02.23 Renault Neutral UBS AG
16.02.23 Renault Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.02.23 Renault Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Renault S.A. 42,11 -3,23% Renault S.A.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt mit Verlusten -- DAX geht im Minus ins Wochenende -- Zinssorgen zügeln US-Börsianer -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende tiefer
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Freitagshandel mit Verlusten. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Fernost beendeten den Handel vor dem Wochenende schwächer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen