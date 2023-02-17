|
17.02.2023 17:45:00
Renault Group : Information relating to the total number of voting rights and share capital - January 2022
Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of
the Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers
(Regulation of the French stock market authority)
Company name of the issuer: Renault SA
122 – 122 bis Avenue du Général Leclerc
92100 Boulogne-Billancourt
(ISIN code FR0000131906 – RNO)
|Date
|
Total number of issued shares
|
Total number of voting rights
|January 31, 2023
|
295,722,284
|
Theoretical number of voting rights (1) : 400,561,845
|Exercisable number of voting rights (2) : 304,695,698
(1) Pursuant to Article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers, number calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended (treasury shares, liquidity contract, etc.).
(2) Number calculated on the basis of the theoretical number of voting rights, less the shares for which voting rights have been suspended (treasury shares, liquidity contract, etc.).
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Renault S.A.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Renault S.A.mehr Analysen
|17.02.23
|Renault Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.02.23
|Renault Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|16.02.23
|Renault Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.02.23
|Renault Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.02.23
|Renault Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.02.23
|Renault Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.02.23
|Renault Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|16.02.23
|Renault Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.02.23
|Renault Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.02.23
|Renault Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.02.23
|Renault Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|16.02.23
|Renault Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.02.23
|Renault Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.02.23
|Renault Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.02.23
|Renault Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.02.23
|Renault Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.11.22
|Renault Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.10.22
|Renault Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|08.08.22
|Renault Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.04.22
|Renault Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.02.23
|Renault Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.02.23
|Renault Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.02.23
|Renault Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.02.23
|Renault Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.02.23
|Renault Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Renault S.A.
|42,11
|-3,23%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt mit Verlusten -- DAX geht im Minus ins Wochenende -- Zinssorgen zügeln US-Börsianer -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende tiefer
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Freitagshandel mit Verlusten. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Fernost beendeten den Handel vor dem Wochenende schwächer.