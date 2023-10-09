Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
09.10.2023 18:00:00

Renault Group:Information to shareholders on the date of the next Renault S.A. Annual General Meeting

PRESS RELEASE
October 9, 2023

Information to shareholders on the date of the next Renault S.A. Annual General Meeting

Boulogne-Billancourt, October 9, 2023 – Renault S.A. informs its shareholders that the next Annual General Meeting is scheduled on Thursday, May 16th, 2024.

This date will be confirmed by the Company’s Board of Directors which, in February 2024, will convene this Annual General Meeting.

The schedule of the Company's upcoming financial publications is available on the website: https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/finance-2/.

RENAULT GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS Philippine de Schonen
+33 6 13 45 68 39
philippine.de-schonen@renault.com 		 
 

RENAULT GROUP
PRESS RELATIONS 		 

Rie Yamane
+33 6 03 16 35 20
rie.yamane@renaut.com 		 

 

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 4 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold 2.1 million vehicles in 2022. It employs nearly 106,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer. Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.
More information : https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

 

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Renault S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Renault S.A.mehr Analysen

09.10.23 Renault Sell UBS AG
06.10.23 Renault Hold Deutsche Bank AG
06.10.23 Renault Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.10.23 Renault Equal Weight Barclays Capital
05.10.23 Renault Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Renault S.A. 35,33 -7,65% Renault S.A.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Kämpfe in Israel beunruhigen Anleger: US-Börsen schaffen es dennoch ins Plus -- ATX und DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Montag leichter. Der DAX gab zum Wochenstart nach. Die US-Börsen legten im Montagshandel zu. Die asiatischen Börsen konnten sich nicht auf eine einheitliche Richtung einigen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen