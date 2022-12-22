Renault Group Places €1.4 Bln Samurai Retail Bond - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - French automobile major Renault SA (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) announced Thursday that it has placed a 210 billion yen or about 1.4 billion euros new Samurai retail bond issue maturity December 2026 and carrying a coupon of 2.80%.

The company said the transaction represents its first-ever issuance of retail bond targeted to individuals and stands as the second largest public offering of Samurai bond for individuals.

The final orderbook amounted to close to 300 billion yen, underlying the high confidence of Japanese retail investors in the Renault Group strategy as well as its ongoing transformation.

This is Renault's second bond issue in the public Samurai bond format this year, following the July 2022 issue.

This issuance was solely arranged by SMBC Nikko Securities as Lead Manager.

Thierry Piéton, Chief Financial Officer of Renault Group, "After more than two decades being active on the Japanese bond market, this retail bond allows us to further expand our broad investor base. We are very proud to be the first Corporate issuer (i.e. excluding financial institutions) to provide a Samurai bond dedicated to retail investors."