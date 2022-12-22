|
22.12.2022 07:51:50
Renault Group Places €1.4 Bln Samurai Retail Bond - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - French automobile major Renault SA (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) announced Thursday that it has placed a 210 billion yen or about 1.4 billion euros new Samurai retail bond issue maturity December 2026 and carrying a coupon of 2.80%.
The company said the transaction represents its first-ever issuance of retail bond targeted to individuals and stands as the second largest public offering of Samurai bond for individuals.
The final orderbook amounted to close to 300 billion yen, underlying the high confidence of Japanese retail investors in the Renault Group strategy as well as its ongoing transformation.
This is Renault's second bond issue in the public Samurai bond format this year, following the July 2022 issue.
This issuance was solely arranged by SMBC Nikko Securities as Lead Manager.
Thierry Piéton, Chief Financial Officer of Renault Group, "After more than two decades being active on the Japanese bond market, this retail bond allows us to further expand our broad investor base. We are very proud to be the first Corporate issuer (i.e. excluding financial institutions) to provide a Samurai bond dedicated to retail investors."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholungsbewegung rasch beendet: US-Börsen schließen schwach -- ATX und DAX schließen auf rotem Terrain-- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt setzten sich ab Nachmittag die Bären durch, der ATX schloss leicht im Minus. Der DAX gab letztlich ebenfalls deutlich nach. Auch die Wall Street notierte in der Verlustzone. In Fernost herrschte dagegen mehrheitlich Kauflaune vor.