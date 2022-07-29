|
29.07.2022 07:47:48
Renault Group Posts Loss In H1 After Discontinued Ops.
(RTTNews) - French automaker Groupe Renault (RNT.L) Friday reported a net loss, Group share, of 1.36 billion euros for the half year, compared to last year's profit of 354 million euros. Loss per share for the current period was 4.98 euros.
The Group posted a net loss of 1.66 billion euros for the first half, including 2.3 billion euros in loss from discontinued operations, due to the non-cash adjustment related to the disposal of the Russian industrial activities. This compares to last year's net profit of 368 million euros.
However, net income from continuing operations for the Group rose to 657 million euros from 199 million euros.
Group revenue for the first half rose by 0.3 percent to 21.1 billion, but global sales slid by 11.9 percent during the period. At constant exchange rates, revenue grew by 1.1 percent.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Bilanzen von Amazon und Apple überraschen positiv: ATX steigt vor dem Wochenende kräftig -- DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche in sehr starker Verfassung. Auch der DAX stieg an. Am US-Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag aufwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag derweil bergab.