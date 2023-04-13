RENAULT GROUP: Renault Group and Verkor, a long-term commercial partnership for high-performance, low-carbon batteries

Renault Group and Verkor:

Renault Group and Verkor have entered a long-term partnership to supply 12 GWh per year of batteries for electric vehicles. These high-performance , low-carbon batteries will be produced in the future Verkor Gigafactory in Dunkirk, France Verkor batteries will be used in the upper segment vehicles of the Renault Group brands, starting from 2025 with the future Alpine 100% electric C-Crossover GT which will be manufactured in Dieppe, France .







Verkor will supply Renault Group with the equivalent of 12 GWh of batteries each year. These batteries will be used in the upper segments of Renault Group's brands, starting with the future Alpine 100% electric C-Crossover GT, manufactured in Dieppe, France, from 2025.

These high-performance and low-carbon batteries will be produced in France at the future Verkor Gigafactory in Dunkirk.

This announcement marks an important step in Verkor's development, and consolidates the strategic partnership started with Renault Group's acquisition of a stake in Verkor in June 2021. Since then, Renault Group and Verkor have approved the technical quality of the product, its economic competitiveness, and its industrialization process, from the Verkor Innovation Centre in Grenoble (VIC) to the construction of the Dunkirk Gigafactory, which will be operational in 2025.

Benoit Lemaignan, Co-founder, and Chairman of the Management Board of Verkor says: "The trust that Renault Group has shown in us since the beginning is now materialised in this long-term commercial partnership. This is further evidence of the attractiveness and credibility of our project as we raise the necessary funds to build our Gigafactory in Dunkirk. Manufacturing batteries in Europe and controlling the value chain are fundamental to the energy transition.”

François Provost, Renault Group Chief Purchasing, Partnerships, and Public Affairs Officer: "Renault Group confirms its confidence in Verkor and its innovative, high-performance, low-carbon technology. This commercial partnership allows us to secure a long-term supply of electric batteries and to ensure a reinforced traceability of the elements which compose them. It is in line with the ambition of the Group and its future entity Ampere dedicated to electric vehicles and software, to control the entire electric value chain.

Renault Group is thus continuing to develop in France, at the heart of Europe, a robust electrical ecosystem of technology centres, vehicle, engine, and battery factories.”

About Verkor

Founded in July 2020, Verkor is a French industrial company based in Grenoble. Supported by the EIT InnoEnergy, IDEC Group, Schneider Electric, Capgemini, Renault Group, EQT Ventures, Arkema, Tokai COBEX, the FMET managed by Demeter, Sibanye-Stillwater, Plastic Omnium and Bpifrance. The company is accelerating the production of low-carbon batteries in France and Europe to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles, electric mobility in general and stationary storage in Europe.

Verkor is developing an attractive business model in terms of agility, sustainability, and governance, thereby attracting the best talent. A strong and agile team continues to grow to meet new challenges. The Verkor-led project is unifying, bringing together the best partners to locate the entire value chain in Europe, ensuring optimal use of skills and resources. Thanks to these strengths, Verkor will open its fully digital 4.0 pilot line in 2023. A model of excellence, competitiveness and resource utilisation, this innovation will be integrated into the Gigafactory planned for 2025.

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 4 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold 2.1 million vehicles in 2022. It employs nearly 111,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.

Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040

