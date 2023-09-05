Renault Group To Deploy 2023 Renaulution Shareplan - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Renault Group announced the implementation of its employee share ownership plan Renaulution Shareplan for the second year. The Group has increased the contributions offered under the 2023 plan by 30% to benefit eligible employees. This increase will allow eligible employees to receive up to 16 shares free of charge, compared to the 12 shares awarded free of charge in 2022. The share reference price is set at 37.54 euros, a share price of 26.28 euros after discount. The subscription period will run from September 18 to October 2, 2023.

All eligible employees benefit from the free and immediate allocation of 8 shares, in the form of a unilateral contribution. And in 23 countries, Renault offers its employees an offer to buy shares on favourable terms, with a 30% discount on the reference price and an additional gross contribution equivalent to 8 shares. Renault shares will be held for at least 5 years through an employee mutual fund or in certain countries, directly in a registered account.

Renault Group stated that, with 4.7% of the capital held by employees at the end of the 2022 Renaulution Shareplan, the Group has confirmed its ambition to reach 10% of the capital held by employees by 2030.

The offer is open in 29 countries and will involve nearly 98,000 employees.